The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot after traffic crash on Near West Side

The man, 23, was shot in the chest, back of the neck and calf, and drove to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot after traffic crash on Near West Side
A man was shot dead Dec. 10, 2021, in West Garfield Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was shot multiple times during an argument after a traffic crash Friday night on the Near West Side.

The man, 23, crashed with a red minivan around 11:30 p.m. and followed the car to a stoplight in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road, where he and the other driver exited their cars and began arguing, Chicago police said.

The man he followed pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking him in the chest, back of the neck and right calf, police said.

The 23-year-old drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported. 

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man found fatally shot in Englewood
Paroled in Starved Rock killings after nearly 60 years in prison, Chester Weger seeks a hearing to prove his innocence
Man, 19, accused of fatally stabbing, beating roommate found dead in Roseland apartment
Man dies days after shooting on Lower West Side
Opponents of SAFE-T Act file arguments with Illinois Supreme Court
Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway
The Latest
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Englewood
The man, 45, was found lying on the sidewalk about 6:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
Bulls
Polling Place: Should the sinking Bulls get into the Russell Westbrook business?
It might happen. What could go wrong?
By Steve Greenberg
 
rugby_cst_021823.jpg
Sports
Chicago Hounds looking to build a sustainable franchise
The Hounds, a first-year team in Major League Rugby, begin play Saturday and are hoping to be in a position to capitalize on the 2031 Rugby World Cup coming to the United States.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Bob Barker tapes his final episode of “The Price Is Right.”
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: ‘Come on down!’
This week’s quiz pays homage to ‘The Price is Right’ with a game of over-under about the Cubs and White Sox.
By Bill Chuck
 
2022_0430_Gimenez_Alvarez_001.jpg
Chicago Fire
Gaston Gimenez happy to stay with Fire after signing new contract
Gimenez is no longer a designatd player, and said the new deal benefits both him and the Fire.
By Brian Sandalow
 