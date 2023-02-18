Man shot after traffic crash on Near West Side

A man was shot multiple times during an argument after a traffic crash Friday night on the Near West Side.
The man, 23, crashed with a red minivan around 11:30 p.m. and followed the car to a stoplight in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road, where he and the other driver exited their cars and began arguing, Chicago police said.
The man he followed pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking him in the chest, back of the neck and right calf, police said.
The 23-year-old drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
Area detectives were investigating.
Paroled in Starved Rock killings after nearly 60 years in prison, Chester Weger seeks a hearing to prove his innocence
The Latest
The man, 45, was found lying on the sidewalk about 6:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place.
It might happen. What could go wrong?
The Hounds, a first-year team in Major League Rugby, begin play Saturday and are hoping to be in a position to capitalize on the 2031 Rugby World Cup coming to the United States.
This week’s quiz pays homage to ‘The Price is Right’ with a game of over-under about the Cubs and White Sox.
Gimenez is no longer a designatd player, and said the new deal benefits both him and the Fire.