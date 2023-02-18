Man shot after traffic crash on Near West Side

A man was shot multiple times during an argument after a traffic crash Friday night on the Near West Side.

The man, 23, crashed with a red minivan around 11:30 p.m. and followed the car to a stoplight in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road, where he and the other driver exited their cars and began arguing, Chicago police said.

The man he followed pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking him in the chest, back of the neck and right calf, police said.

The 23-year-old drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

Area detectives were investigating.

