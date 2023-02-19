The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in South Shore

The man was on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when he was shot mutiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man, age unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

