Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
The man, age unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
Paroled in Starved Rock killings after nearly 60 years in prison, Chester Weger seeks a hearing to prove his innocence
The Latest
The closer role remains unsettled, but Wick is expected to pitch high-leverage innings this season.
“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community,” Anderson Comas, 23, wrote.
Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28 due to effects of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, the Hawks captain clarified Sunday. He won’t be traded ahead of the March 3 deadline, but the Hawks are “hopeful” he might return before season’s end.
Mayoral candidates should explain how they will hold powerful institutions accountable for causing harm
We need solutions to prevent interpersonal violence, including eliminating economic disparities and investing in community resources.
A show of sweeping scope and melodic beauty, this now-classic musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 19th century novel is very epitome of theater you go to in order to get a good aesthetically induced cry,