Worker at Southwest Side spa stabbed, seriously injured by patron
The worker, a 35-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck and her wrists in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center.
A worker at a Southwest Side spa was stabbed and seriously injured by a patron Wednesday night, according to police.
The worker, a 35-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck and her wrists around 10 p.m. at the spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.
She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Police said she was attacked by a customer and gave no other details. No one was in custody.
Woman charged with concealing death of mother, whose body was found in freezer at their Portage Park home
The Latest
Firefighters called to the Haley Mansion around 4 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage was not known.
“You learn some of the nuances or quirks about a person’s personality when you’re traveling with them, for certain,” one expert says.
The first daily edition was a reminder to readers that, while they were reading a new paper, they could trust the reporting. That has never changed.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020.
The online auction will take place from Feb. 6-10 and also includes Rolex watches and an 1833 Carson City Morgan silver dollar.