Thursday, February 2, 2023
Worker at Southwest Side spa stabbed, seriously injured by patron

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A worker at a Southwest Side spa was stabbed and seriously injured by a patron Wednesday night, according to police.

The worker, a 35-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck and her wrists around 10 p.m. at the spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Police said she was attacked by a customer and gave no other details. No one was in custody.

News
Fire damages historic mansion in Joliet used for weddings, banquets, other events
Firefighters called to the Haley Mansion around 4 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported but the extent of the damage was not known.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Vacations can certainly teach us a lot about relationships, experts say, but they don’t necessarily make or break relationships on their own.
Travel Well
Can vacationing together ruin a relationship? And tips on keeping that from happening
“You learn some of the nuances or quirks about a person’s personality when you’re traveling with them, for certain,” one expert says.
By David Oliver | USA Today
 
Sun-Times at 75: A look back, starting with a story that became a Jimmy Stewart movie
The first daily edition was a reminder to readers that, while they were reading a new paper, they could trust the reporting. That has never changed.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Crime
Federal lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, judge rules
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020.
By Associated Press
 
News
Sports cards, vintage coins among unclaimed property to be auctioned by treasurer’s office
The online auction will take place from Feb. 6-10 and also includes Rolex watches and an 1833 Carson City Morgan silver dollar.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 