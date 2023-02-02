Worker at Southwest Side spa stabbed, seriously injured by patron

A worker at a Southwest Side spa was stabbed and seriously injured by a patron Wednesday night, according to police.

The worker, a 35-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck and her wrists around 10 p.m. at the spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Police said she was attacked by a customer and gave no other details. No one was in custody.

