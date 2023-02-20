6 killed, including a 1-year-old girl, in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least six people were killed, including a 1-year-old girl, and nine wounded in shootings so far over the holiday weekend in Chicago.



At least three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night on Interstate 57, according to officials. State troopers responded to the shooting about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said. A 1-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died hours later, state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department officials and the medical examiner’s office. A boy, 14, was also shot and was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Two other children who were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred were hospitalized, though state police didn’t say how they were injured.

Gary Winston, 45, was found lying on a sidewalk about 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in South Chicago on the South Side. The man, 35, was in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue about 2:55 p.m. when he was shot in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Minutes later, a person was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood. The person, whose age wasn’t known, was on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was shot multiple times during an argument that followed a traffic crash Friday night on the Near West Side. After the 23-year-old man’s car collided with a red minivan around 11:30 p.m. he followed the van to a stoplight in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road, where he and the other driver got out of their vehicles and began arguing, police said. The driver of the van pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the man in the chest, back of the neck and right calf, police said. The wounded man then drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded early Monday in a shooting in West Garfield Park. About 2:40 a.m., the teen was in a restaurant parking lot in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the right ankle, police said. He was taken to the Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At least four other people have been wounded in shootings across the city since 5 p.m. Friday.