At least 3 killed, teen boy wounded in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials

At least three people were killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night on Interstate 57, according to officials.

State troopers responded to the shooting about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

Two men, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

A third person was taken to an area hospital and later died, state police said. Their age and gender weren’t immediately available.

A boy, 14, was also shot and was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said.

Two other children who were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred were hospitalized, though state police didn’t say how they were injured.

“Everyone in that vehicle had some kind of injury, whether critical or minor,” a spokesperson with the state police department said.

All northbound lanes of I-57 from 127th to 111th streets were closed for several hours due to a police investigation. The roadway reopened early Monday.

No further information was immediately available.