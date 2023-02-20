The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

At least 3 killed, teen boy wounded in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, state police said.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE At least 3 killed, teen boy wounded in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials
An Illinois State Police squad car

At least four people were shot, three fatally, Feb. 19 on Interstate 57 near 111th Street.

Sun-Times file

At least three people were killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night on Interstate 57, according to officials.

State troopers responded to the shooting about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

Two men, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

A third person was taken to an area hospital and later died, state police said. Their age and gender weren’t immediately available.

A boy, 14, was also shot and was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said.

Two other children who were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred were hospitalized, though state police didn’t say how they were injured.

“Everyone in that vehicle had some kind of injury, whether critical or minor,” a spokesperson with the state police department said.

All northbound lanes of I-57 from 127th to 111th streets were closed for several hours due to a police investigation. The roadway reopened early Monday.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In Crime
Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shooting
Detectives are treating Los Angeles-area bishop’s death as a homicide
Woman charged in child abuse incident that led to death of 4-month-old girl
Man fatally shot in South Shore
Teen’s family sues Waukegan cops for extracting false confession to a shooting
4-month-old dies of injuries from child abuse in Albany Park
The Latest
Modesto Perez with his steelhead caught with an ultralight while perch fishing. Provided photo
Sports
Steelhead netted with a milk crate
Modesto Perez caught a steelhead while perch fishing with Andy Hansen netting it with a milk crate to earn Fish of the Week honors.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Swindler could take woman’s identity, money, even her life
Lonely widow seems to be totally under the control of a man she has known for only a short time.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Personal fitness devices are becoming more popular, but the health data they collect from users should not be for sale.
Editorials
Stop the unauthorized sharing and sale of people’s health information
Individual users may have no idea that companies they never heard of know their heartbeats, the number of steps they take and other health data. A proposal in the Illinois Legislature would insure companies can’t get such information without a person’s consent.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Former Illinois State Sen. Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills, who admitted underreporting his income for four years to avoid paying his share of state and federal income taxes, has collected $200,000 from his state pension. Seth Perlman / Associated Press
Politics
Why some ex-Illinois lawmakers convicted or accused of crimes get to keep their pensions
Illinois has paid out millions in pension payments to former legislators who have admitted criminal wrongdoing or are awaiting trial.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
An example of infill housing proposed in Denver by the firm Productora, one of the entrants in Chicago Architecture Center’s design competition.
Chicago Enterprise
Design contest invites architects’ best ideas for housing on the South, West sides
The Chicago Architecture Center’s Come Home Initiative aims to build momentum for investments in the South and West sides.
By David Roeder
 