1 dead, 1 wounded in Near West Side shooting

One man is dead and another wounded after someone fired shots into a ride-share vehicle on the Near West Side, police said.

The men, a 31-year-old driver and a 34-year-old passenger, were stopped at a red light at West Roosevelt Road and South Blue Island Avenue when four men in a silver SUV pulled up alongside them and someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The two men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

No one is in custody, and police are investigating.

