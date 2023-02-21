The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Babysitter admitted throwing 4-month-old before baby’s death, her husband later offered $2,000 to parents: prosecutors

Norma Chagnama, 29, was charged with killing Zury Cruz Sumba after the medical examiner’s office determined the baby died from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Sun-Times file

The husband of a woman facing a murder charge in the death of a 4-month-old girl last week in Albany Park told the baby’s parents to “trust the word of God” and gave them $2,000 for funeral expenses, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Norma Chagnama, 29, was charged with killing Zury Cruz Sumba after the medical examiner’s office determined the infant died from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide.

Chagnama told police she was babysitting the girl last Thursday when the infant vomited and she picked her up without supporting the baby’s head and swung her onto her shoulder, then on a bed.

Chagnama called the baby’s mother when the girl had trouble breathing and the mother arrived soon after, prosecutors said. The baby was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she was taken off life support the following day.

The baby was found to have substantial bleeding and swelling of the brain, as well as significant spinal cord injuries, prosecutors said.

On the night after the girl died, prosecutors said Chagnam’s husband reached out to the baby’s father, then he and his wife went to the family’s apartment. During the visit, Chagnama allegedly indicated she was sorry for what happened, and her husband gave the family money.

Prosecutors said the baby’s mother and father had been charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment last month after they left the girl in a car while they going inside a restaurant.

The girl was removed from their custody for a time, but returned about two weeks before her death, prosecutors said.

Chagnama has no criminal background and was not a licensed daycare provider, prosecutors said.

She was denied bail during a hearing Monday and was expected back in court next week, according to court records.

