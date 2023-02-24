PETA offers $5,000 for information on dog taken at gunpoint in South Shore

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a dog that was taken from an elderly woman earlier this month in South Shore.

On Feb. 11, the 73-year-old woman was walking her dog about 10 a.m. near the 7200 block of South Coles Avenue when a male suspect got out of a stolen black Infiniti and approached her, according to Chicago police.

The male pointed a gun at the woman and demanded she hand over her 2-year-old French Bulldog, King Tut, police said. He took King Tut and threw him into the trunk of the Infiniti before driving off.

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information on King Tut or the suspect who took him.

“This dog is in danger after being taken from his devastated guardian by an armed man in broad daylight,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so that King Tut can be reunited with his family and the criminals held accountable and stopped from inflicting any more harm.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-746-6000