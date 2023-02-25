Woman, 46, shot to death in Grand Crossing on the South Side
A 46-year-old woman was shot to death around 2:30 a.m. Saturday as she stood in the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing, the police said.
Someone in a car pulled up and shot her, according to the police, who said she was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Her name wasn’t released. No one has been arrested.
