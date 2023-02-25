The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Crime News Greater Grand Crossing

Woman, 46, shot to death in Grand Crossing on the South Side

Someone in a car pulled up and shot her around 2:30 a.m. Saturday as she stood in the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue, the police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman, 46, shot to death in Grand Crossing on the South Side
A 46-year-old woman was shot to death early Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

A 46-year-old woman was shot to death early Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 46-year-old woman was shot to death around 2:30 a.m. Saturday as she stood in the street in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Grand Crossing, the police said.

Someone in a car pulled up and shot her, according to the police, who said she was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Her name wasn’t released. No one has been arrested.

Next Up In Crime
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview
For 30 minutes, Volkswagen tracking service wouldn’t help deputies find stolen car with toddler inside
PETA offers $5,000 for information on dog taken at gunpoint in South Shore
Carjackers knock pregnant woman to the ground near Libertyville, drive off in SUV with her 2-year-old son inside
Man dies a week after shooting in New City
R. Kelly gets extra year in prison for Chicago child porn conviction
The Latest
Elvis Andrus in 2022. (AP)
Elvis Andrus gets to work as White Sox’ everyday second baseman
“It’s a challenge for sure, and I’m always welcome and open to challenge,” Andrus said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
Kane flew from San Jose back to Chicago on Saturday as the Rangers began clearing salary-cap space to make the move financially viable.
By Ben Pope
 
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Patrick Beverley’s debut with Bulls eye-opening in many ways
There have been questions about the leadership in the Bulls’ locker room since 2017. While Beverley might solve that short-term, it’s an indication of just how flawed this roster is.
By Joe Cowley
 
If flavoring water helps you drink enough fluids, it can be a good choice.
Taste
Are flavor-enhancers a a good way to increase your water intake?
Their good taste can make it enjoyable to drink enough water. But are they healthy?
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Andrew Vaughn (25) in Arizona last year. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pair of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’
Vaughn entering third major league season, first with first base job all his
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 