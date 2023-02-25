The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Boy, 13, shot, wounded in Rogers Park

Someone approached him in a parking lot on Jarvis Avenue and shot him once, according to the police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded jut after 3:30 p.m. Saturday as he stood in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue in Rogers Park.

Someone approached and shot him once, according to the police, who said he suffered a leg wound and, after first being treated at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

