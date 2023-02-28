The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 people found fatally shot in Chatham apartment complex

An acquaintance found the two in the 900 block of East 80th Street Monday night, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
2 people found fatally shot in Chatham apartment complex
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

Two people were fatally shot Feb. 27, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Two people were found fatally shot Monday night in a Chatham apartment complex on the South Side.

An acquaintance checking in on the two found them about 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.

Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They were described only as males, their names and ages not immediately released.

No one was in custody.

