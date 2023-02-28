2 people found fatally shot in Chatham apartment complex

Two people were found fatally shot Monday night in a Chatham apartment complex on the South Side.

An acquaintance checking in on the two found them about 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.

Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They were described only as males, their names and ages not immediately released.

No one was in custody.

