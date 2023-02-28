The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man in custody after shootout with police in West Pullman

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred as officers responded to a domestic disturbance about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was taken into custody after a shootout with Chicago police in West Pullman on the Far South Side Early Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred as officers responded to a domestic disturbance about 1:25 a.m. in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street, police said.

The officers entered the home and a man fired at them, police said. The officers returned fired and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

