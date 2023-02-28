Man in custody after shootout with police in West Pullman
A man was taken into custody after a shootout with Chicago police in West Pullman on the Far South Side Early Tuesday.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred as officers responded to a domestic disturbance about 1:25 a.m. in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street, police said.
The officers entered the home and a man fired at them, police said. The officers returned fired and a SWAT team was called to the scene.
The man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
