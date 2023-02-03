The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Second man charged in deadly robbery at Loop CTA station last fall that killed chef as he left restaurant where he worked

Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. and charged with killing Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6. A week after the attack, another man, Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, was arrested and charged with the murder.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A second man has been charged in a deadly robbery at a CTA station in the Loop last fall that killed a chef as he left a restaurant where he worked.

Darnell Rawls, 25, was extradited from Louisville, Ky. and charged with killing Michael Byrnes, 41, as he headed home from work on Sept. 6. 

A week after the attack, another man, Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, was arrested and charged with the murder. It was not known how the two were related. Both face murder and armed robbery charges.

Authorities have said Byrnes left a restaurant he managed around 10:55 p.m. and went to catch a train at the LaSalle/Van Buren stop at 121. W. Van Buren St. Surveillance footage then shows two people approach Byrnes.

After hitting him in the face and chest and knocking him to the ground, the two briefly walked away, then returned and began dragging Byrnes as Anthony Rawls kicked and swung at him, prosecutors said.

Anthony Rawls then pinned Byrnes to a pillar at the station while Darnell Rawls stabbed him in the upper body, authorities said. A witness called 911 after hearing “grunting noises” and watching the two run south on LaSalle. 

Byrnes was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead from stab wounds to his neck, chest and back.

Detectives reviewed video that showed the attackers jumping into a Monte Carlo registered to Anthony Rawls, prosecutors said. Video and license plate readers were used to track the car to his home in Washington Park, where Byrnes’ phone pinged and was discovered in an alley.

Anthony Rawls was arrested days after the attack but Darnell Rawls remained at large until he was located in Louisville, police said.

Police say Anthony Rawls has confessed to stealing Byrnes’ phone and cash, then cast “most of the blame” on Darnell Rawls though he admitted to striking Byrnes and holding him up during the stabbing.

Anthony Rawls told police Byrnes “should not have fought back,” police said.

