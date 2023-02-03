Man fatally shot in car in Austin

A man was fatally shot early Friday in the Austin neighborhood.
About 2:30 a.m., the 43-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head inside a car that struck a parked car in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
