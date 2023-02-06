13-year-old boy brings loaded handgun to Evanston middle school

A 13-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to a middle school in Evanston Monday morning, according to police.

The student had been showing the gun to classmates at Chute Middle School, but the staff were able to take the gun from the student “without incident,” Evanston police said in a statement.

The boy was taken into custody and brought to the police station for questioning. The school was placed on soft lockdown, but it was later lifted, police said.

Last June, hundreds of students at the school walked out of class to protest gun violence and support restrictions on the sale and use of guns. The protest occurred two weeks after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

