The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

13-year-old boy brings loaded handgun to Evanston middle school

The student had been showing the gun to classmates at Chute Middle School, but the staff were able to take the gun from the student “without incident,” Evanston police said in a statement.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old boy brings loaded handgun to Evanston middle school
EvanstonGun.jpeg

Gun recovered from a student at Chute Middle School in Evanston Monday.

Evanston police

A 13-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to a middle school in Evanston Monday morning, according to police.

The student had been showing the gun to classmates at Chute Middle School, but the staff were able to take the gun from the student “without incident,” Evanston police said in a statement. 

The boy was taken into custody and brought to the police station for questioning. The school was placed on soft lockdown, but it was later lifted, police said.

Last June, hundreds of students at the school walked out of class to protest gun violence and support restrictions on the sale and use of guns. The protest occurred two weeks after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Next Up In Crime
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils sweeping plan to fight violent crime
Chicago investment advisor charged with stealing $683,000 from clients, including 2 elderly men with dementia
Boy, 16, shot, killed in North Lawndale
Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats
Ex-Chicago gang member says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
The Latest
Tom Brady said that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.
Sports Media
Tom Brady delays move to broadcasting to 2024
Brady signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst. Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.
By Associated Press
 
1298998015.jpg
Movies and TV
AMC theaters add surcharge for best seats
Movie customers will be charged more to sit in the middle of the theater, and less to sit in the front row.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Mayoral_Candidates_Grid_3.jpeg
Elections
Meet Chicago’s 2023 mayoral candidates
Nine mayoral candidates are vying to be your pick on Feb. 28. Read our profiles of each contender here.
By Matt Moore
 
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, shown announcing his candidacy for mayor of Chicago in October.
Elections
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils sweeping plan to fight violent crime
Johnson’s lengthy list includes“training and promoting” 200 new detectives and launching a “comprehensive efficiency audit” to identify savings, such as streamlining the number of “non-sergeant” police supervisors.
By Fran Spielman
 
Indiana coach Teri Moren shouts during the first half of the team’s game against Ohio State on Jan. 26.
College Sports
Indiana moves up to No. 2 in women’s basketball poll
South Carolina continues its hold on the top spot.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 