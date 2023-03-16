Man fatally shot inside car at Austin gas station

A man was shot and killed Thursday night inside a car at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.

About 8:45 p.m., the 27-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat at a gas station in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when two people walked up and opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

