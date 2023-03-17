The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home

The shooting happened inside a home in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

A teen girl was shot Mar. 1, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

An 18-year-old woman has died days after she was wounded in a shooting inside a Kenwood home on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. on March 1 inside a home in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Deshawnay Yoakum, 18, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was pronounced dead ten days later, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Former Illinois prison guard gets 20-year sentence for fatal beating
Burglars drill through wall of vacant building in Lincoln Park to reach vault of bank next door
Photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in South Chicago released by police
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood with 3 shootouts a day, boasted on Facebook, feds say
Man fatally shot inside car at Austin gas station
From handshakes to hand grenades: Vallas lobs his own verbal bombs in lively debate with Johnson
The Latest
Chicago police officers at a promotion and graduation ceremony last Oct. 20.
Letters to the Editor
Next top cop is important, but supervisors make the difference with policing
The most important aspect of police leadership is the hands-on supervisors — the sergeants, lieutenants, and lesser ranks who are involved in the everyday decisions a cop makes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Kids with Criu De Sheela laugh while riding a float during the South Side Irish Parade along Western Avenue in Beverly, Sunday, March 12.
Photography
Picture Chicago: This week’s 16 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Two men were shot in the Loop as crowds flocked downtown for the annual dyeing of the Chicago River before the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Iggy Pop performed at The Salt Shed, and more in our best photos of the last week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan catches a pass against the Bears in 2020.
Bears
Bears’ Robert Tonyan switches to hometown side of NFL’s best rivalry
The new Chicago tight end has a signed Brian Urlacher jersey in his basement. His former Packers teammates understood.
By Patrick Finley
 
Long-lost twins Dromio of Syracuse (Ross Lehman, left) and Dromio of Ephesus (Kevin Gudahl) meet in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”
Theater
Shakespeare, Golden Age of Film collide on the outskirts of ‘Comedy of Errors’
Even though we get nearly the full story, “The Comedy of Errors” feels more sampled than fully done.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
Jessica Tapper with her children Matteo Agostini and Violet Agostini at their Oak Lawn home. Violet holds a photo of father Matthew “Turk” Agostini, who died of COVID-19 complications in November 2020, weeks before Matteo was born.
Coronavirus
These are some of the lives forever changed by COVID-19
A baby born after a partner’s death. The ‘Tamale Guy,’ left with a raspy voice but working again. A girl, 13, and a grandmother, both struggling with long COVID. A nurse, exhausted but pushing on. All share a sense of loss and a need to push on.
By Stefano Esposito and Mariah Rush
 