Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home

An 18-year-old woman has died days after she was wounded in a shooting inside a Kenwood home on the South Side.
The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. on March 1 inside a home in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago police said.
Deshawnay Yoakum, 18, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
She was pronounced dead ten days later, according to the medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The most important aspect of police leadership is the hands-on supervisors — the sergeants, lieutenants, and lesser ranks who are involved in the everyday decisions a cop makes.
Two men were shot in the Loop as crowds flocked downtown for the annual dyeing of the Chicago River before the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Iggy Pop performed at The Salt Shed, and more in our best photos of the last week.
The new Chicago tight end has a signed Brian Urlacher jersey in his basement. His former Packers teammates understood.
Even though we get nearly the full story, “The Comedy of Errors” feels more sampled than fully done.
A baby born after a partner’s death. The ‘Tamale Guy,’ left with a raspy voice but working again. A girl, 13, and a grandmother, both struggling with long COVID. A nurse, exhausted but pushing on. All share a sense of loss and a need to push on.