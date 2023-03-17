Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home

An 18-year-old woman has died days after she was wounded in a shooting inside a Kenwood home on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. on March 1 inside a home in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Deshawnay Yoakum, 18, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was pronounced dead ten days later, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.