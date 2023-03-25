The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Shots fired inside Pullman neighborhood Walmart, but no injuries

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the store Saturday evening.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A fight Saturday at a Pullman neighborhood Walmart store ended in gunshots, but no injuries, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to the store about 6:40 p.m. at 10900 S. Doty Ave. after the shots were fired, which stemmed from a fight between two groups of people inside the store, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Latest
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
Crime
Chicago firefighter charged with running prostitution business from his apartment
Brendan A. Kennedy-Gasior, 37, faces a felony count of promoting prostitution and was released from custody after posting $500 bond in the case.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Florida Atlantic v Kansas State
College Sports
Florida Atlantic holds off Kansas State to reach its first Final Four
Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four as the Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to win 79-76.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times).
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn ‘in really good place’
White Sox notebook: Vaughn, lineups, Bummer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
Metro/State
CTA employee questioned in death of man at Blue Line station: source
Police said a person was being questioned after a man was found unresponsive in a stairwell landing early Saturday at the LaSalle Street station.
By Allison Novelo and Tom Schuba
 
Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month in Beverly Hills. The actor&nbsp;was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in New York on Saturday, according to police.
Celebrities
Actor Jonathan Majors arrested, released following alleged assault charge in New York
A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.
By Associated Press
 