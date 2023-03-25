Shots fired inside Pullman neighborhood Walmart, but no injuries

A fight Saturday at a Pullman neighborhood Walmart store ended in gunshots, but no injuries, according to Chicago police.
Officers responded to the store about 6:40 p.m. at 10900 S. Doty Ave. after the shots were fired, which stemmed from a fight between two groups of people inside the store, police said.
No one was in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
