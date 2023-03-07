2 teens seriously wounded in Austin shooting

Two teenage boys were shot and seriously wounded Monday night in Austin on the West Side.

The boys, 15 and 17, were standing in an apartment complex hallway in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when a gunman approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, while the older boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

