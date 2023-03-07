15-year-old boy wounded in the hand in shooting in Edgewater

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in the hand in a drive-by shooting in Edgewater on the North Side Tuesday morning.

The boy was inside a car in the 5300 block of North Broadway when an SUV stopped near him and someone inside fired in his direction, police said.

The teen was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right hand, police said.

No one was in custody.

