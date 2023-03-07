15-year-old boy wounded in the hand in shooting in Edgewater
The boy was inside a car in the 5300 block of North Broadway when an SUV stopped near him and someone inside fired in his direction, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in the hand in a drive-by shooting in Edgewater on the North Side Tuesday morning.
The teen was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right hand, police said.
No one was in custody.
