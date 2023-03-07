The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
15-year-old boy wounded in the hand in shooting in Edgewater

The boy was inside a car in the 5300 block of North Broadway when an SUV stopped near him and someone inside fired in his direction, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in the hand in a drive-by shooting in Edgewater on the North Side Tuesday morning.

The teen was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right hand, police said.

No one was in custody.

