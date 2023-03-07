The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

15-year-old boy shot in the hand in front of preschool in Edgewater

The boy was inside a car in the 5300 block of North Broadway when an SUV stopped near him and someone inside fired in his direction, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Shell_casing_4.jpg

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in front of a preschool in Edgewater on the North Side Tuesday morning.

No students were at the school when the boy was shot around 7:10 a.m. while sitting in a car in the 5300 block of North Broadway, according to police and Ald. Harry Osterman.

The shots came from an SUV that stopped near the car, police said.

The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right hand, police said.

No one was in custody and no other injuries were reported.

