Monday, April 10, 2023
Lyft driver charged with firing gun inside South Loop movie theater in dispute with passenger

Babacar Mbengue, 35, of Oakland on the South Side, is charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, Chicago police said. No one was hurt.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A gavel.

Adobe stock photo

A ride-hailing driver allegedly fired a gun inside a crowded South Loop movie theater over the weekend in a dispute with a passenger over an unpaid fare, prosecutors said. 

Babacar Mbengue, 35, of Oakland on the South Side, is charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, Chicago police said. 

Mbengue appeared in court Sunday and was ordered held on $350,000 bail.

The incident unfolded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when Mbengue dropped off the passenger at the ShowPlace ICON Theatre, 1011 S. Delano Ct., according to a police report.

The 16-year-old got out of the vehicle without paying for the Lyft ride, and Mbengue followed the teen inside the theater. 

Mbengue and the teen began to struggle, and the altercation continued up a set of escalators, police said. During the tussle, the teen dropped a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Mbengue allegedly picked up the gun and unleashed a volley of gunfire inside the theatre, police said.

No injuries were reported. The movie theater was evacuated and closed for the night.

The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Mbengue is expected back in court April 17.

