Person found fatally shot in West Pullman; charges pending

A person was found shot to death Monday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired about 10:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Harvard Avenue when they saw a male running with a gun in his hand, Chicago police said. Officers apprehended the man and recovered the weapon, police said.

When they searched the nearby area, they found a male, whose age was not known, in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges were pending in this case.