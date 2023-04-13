Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man was shot and killed Thursday in West Englewood on the South Side.
The 44-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 4:20 p.m. while in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
No other information was available.
