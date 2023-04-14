Man killed in South Deering shooting

A man was killed Friday in a shooting in South Deering.
The 25-year-old was on a sidewalk about 4:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Brennan Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
