The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in South Deering shooting

The man, 25, was on a sidewalk about 4:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the back.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in South Deering shooting
A girl, 17, was hurt in a shooting May 26, 2022 in Ravenswood Manor.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed Friday in a shooting in South Deering.

The 25-year-old was on a sidewalk about 4:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Brennan Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
Man fatally shot inside car in South Shore
4 ‘El Chapo’ sons indicted in Chicago, accused of ruthless takeover of Sinaloa Cartel
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn
Man killed in shooting inside Grand Crossing home
Man wounded in stabbing on Museum Campus
The Latest
Alicia Hurtado of the Chicago Abortion Fund speaks at a rally for abortion rights near the Wrigley Building on Friday.
Abortion
Illinois activists expect greater strain on providers if abortion drug is restricted in other states
Illinois abortion providers have already seen an influx of out-of-state patients seeking care as bans on the procedure have been implemented in neighboring states.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Work being done on the Double Black Diamond Solar project near downstate Virden in Sangamon County, which will be one of the largest solar power plants in the county.
Business
One of the nation’s largest solar energy projects, being built near Springfield, will provide electricity to Chicago city properties
Construction has begun on the Double Black Diamond Solar farm, which City Hall plans to buy from to provide most electricity used at O’Hare, Midway and two water-purification plants.
By Dan Gearino | Inside Climate News
 
Illinois lawmakers are considering a law that would ban the practice of declawing cats.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois should ban cruel practice of declawing cats
Declawing is inhumane, a veterinarian writes, with lifelong harmful effects on the cat.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Yoan Moncada
White Sox
New season, same old injury issues for White Sox
But general manager Rick Hahn isn’t discouraged yet
By Mark Gonzales
 
Alex Caruso
Sports Saturday
Bulls’ Alex Caruso again defensive, and his hope was everyone noticed
Yes, Patrick Beverley is a teammate, but he was just the latest NBA player to rave about what Caruso does on the defensive end. The ultimate for the Bulls guard, however, would be Caruso seeing his name on an All-Defensive team.
By Joe Cowley
 