Saturday, April 15, 2023
Man fatally shot in Riverdale

About 9:20 p.m., the 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the chest and leg

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot April 15, 2023 on the Far South Side.

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the chest and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

