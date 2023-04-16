2 dead in domestic attack in South Chicago

Two people were killed in what police suspect was a “domestic-related” attack early Sunday in South Chicago.

About 1:50 a.m., a 55-year-old man walked into a residence in the 8330 block of South Luella Avenue and someone opened fire, shooting him in the head, Chicago police said.

The offender, who was not identified, then chased a 26-year-old woman to the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue and struck her with a blunt object. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

