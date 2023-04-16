2 dead in domestic attack in South Chicago

Two people were killed in what police suspect was a “domestic-related” attack early Sunday in South Chicago.
About 1:50 a.m., a 55-year-old man walked into a residence in the 8330 block of South Luella Avenue and someone opened fire, shooting him in the head, Chicago police said.
The offender, who was not identified, then chased a 26-year-old woman to the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue and struck her with a blunt object. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
The Latest
About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, a boy was in the 800 block of West 51st Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots. He died at a hospital.
Police say two people in a stolen Hyundai struck a pickup Sunday afternoon in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard. Three children and an adult were injured.
Faculty and staff will return to classrooms at the Far South Side campus on Monday after reaching a tentative deal with Chicago State University administrators.