The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 dead in domestic attack in South Chicago

A man was shot to death and a woman beaten to death in what police say is a ‘domestic-related’ attack in South Chicago. One person is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 dead in domestic attack in South Chicago
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

Two people were killed in what police suspect was a “domestic-related” attack early Sunday in South Chicago.

About 1:50 a.m., a 55-year-old man walked into a residence in the 8330 block of South Luella Avenue and someone opened fire, shooting him in the head, Chicago police said.

The offender, who was not identified, then chased a 26-year-old woman to the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue and struck her with a blunt object. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One person was taken into custody, police said. 

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 17, shot to death in New City
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck in Garfield Park, 4 hurt
2 teens shot and wounded, 15 arrested in Loop melee
SWAT team responds to fatal shooting in Garfield Park
Man fatally shot in Riverdale
Man killed, another wounded in Austin shooting
The Latest
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot to death in New City
About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, a boy was in the 800 block of West 51st Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck in Garfield Park, 4 hurt
Police say two people in a stolen Hyundai struck a pickup Sunday afternoon in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard. Three children and an adult were injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Just asking here: Is mid-April too soon to start giving up on the White Sox’ season?
If it is, call me early.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Seby Zavala and Dylan Cease
White Sox
Grifol stands by Cease — for career-high 113 pitches
But the Sox ace’s two walks and wild pitch in the sixth allowed the Orioles to tie the game, and the Sox ended up losing 8-4.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Around two dozen faculty and staff picket outside Chicago State University during their first day of their strike, Monday, April 3, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Education
Chicago State University strike suspended after 10 days
Faculty and staff will return to classrooms at the Far South Side campus on Monday after reaching a tentative deal with Chicago State University administrators.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 