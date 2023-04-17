Bail set at $2 million for South Elgin man who accused of stabbing his mother to death
Michal Wybraniec, 30, was charged with first-degree murder in his mother’s slaying Sunday, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.
Bail was set at $2 million for a South Elgin man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death.
Michal Wybraniec, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.
Wybraniec allegedly stabbed Beata Wybraniec, 53, multiple times Sunday at the home they shared in the 200 block of Thornwood Way, the state’s attorney’s office said.
Wybraniec’s mother attempted to escape the home, but he caught her outside and continued to stab her, officials said.
If convicted, Wybraniec faces 20 to 60 years in prison. His next court date was set for April 26.
