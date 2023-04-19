The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Berwyn police warn residents of potentially violent youth gathering planned at North Riverside Park Mall

Police said the potential gathering appears to be “much like” the ones in Chicago last weekend that left three teens shot and ended with more than a dozen arrests.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Berwyn police warn residents of potentially violent youth gathering planned at North Riverside Park Mall
A person was wounded in a shooting Sept. 25, 2020, at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Rd.

Berwyn police say the department has received information that a mass gathering could occur Saturday afternoon at North Riverside Park Mall. That agency and other neighboring agencies are coordinating a “unified response” to avoid violence similar to what happened in downtown Chicago last weekend.

Google Maps

Berwyn police are warning the public of a possible large gathering this weekend similar to the chaotic mass gatherings last weekend in Chicago that left three teenagers shot and ended with more than a dozen arrests.

The gathering, which “has the potential for public disturbances and acts of violence,” is planned for Saturday afternoon and night at North Riverside Park Mall, the Berwyn Police Department said, according to information it has received.

Berwyn police Chief Michael Cimaglia said in a community alert that the department is preparing for a “unified response” and has already started to implement “preventative measures,” including coordinating with North Riverside police and other neighboring departments.

“We will be working to swiftly disperse participants, and ask you to avoid this area if at all possible,” Cimaglia wrote, suggesting residents should consider the advisory before making plans near the mall.

Elsewhere, a group of faith leaders are organizing a walk Saturday in response to last weekend’s violent street takeovers.

The walk, which Salem Baptist Church Pastor Charlie Dates said is “in support of” and in “accountability and responsibility for” the teens involved, is planned for 6 p.m. at Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue.

The street takeovers last weekend in the Loop and at 31st Street Beach drew national attention, with many videos posted to social media. 

Some videos showed teens climbing and jumping on top of a CTA bus, and another showed people kicking passing cars and dancing on top of parked cars.

MELEE_041823_01.jpg

A melee in the Loop on Saturday night left two people wounded in a shooting. Police were overwhelmed as youths jumped on cars and buses and set fires. More than a dozen arrests were made. A city councilman cited a breakdown in command and control within the Chicago Police Department for the poor response.

NBC5 Chicago

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, two boys, 16 and 17, were shot in the 100 block of East Washington Street, and a 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night at a gathering near the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Next Up In Crime
Missing U.S. Navy service member’s body found in Waukegan Harbor
Gunman robs Loop Chase bank branch
Woman who was shot after wrong turn in New York State had hopes, dreams, her father says
Cook County Jail officer charged with aggravated battery of detainee
A new leaf: Legal assistance to expunge pot convictions goes unused across Illinois
Chicago police probing claims cops failed to intervene in viral weekend attack downtown
The Latest
Seamus Gray
Suburban Chicago
Missing U.S. Navy service member’s body found in Waukegan Harbor
Seamus Gray, an 18-year-old Navy sailor, was reported missing March 21, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ChaseBR2.jpg
Crime
Gunman robs Loop Chase bank branch
A man entered the Chase bank, 10 S. Dearborn St., about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and demanded funds with a note. No one was hurt, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Film_Review___Chevalier.jpg
Movies and TV
Beautiful ‘Chevalier’ fills in the gaps, fictionally, about fascinating Black composer
Film is a worthwhile bio of the scholar, fencer and virtuoso violinist with effective acting, tension and sumptuous production.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
People walk past the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2016. Russia’s Bolshoi Theater has removed a ballet dedicated to dancer Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire, citing a new Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights.
Dance
Bolshoi pulls Rudolf Nureyev ballet citing Russia’s ban on LGBTQ ‘propaganda’
The ban on any “demonstration of non-traditional relations” contained in a new Russian law apparently prompted the Bolshoi to pull the ballet because it touches on Nureyev’s homosexuality.
By Associated Press
 
1483368949.jpg
Cubs
Cubs ‘clicking on all cylinders’ as rotation provides stability through 5-1 road trip
Lefty Justin Steele held the A’s to one earned run through six innings in the Cubs’ 12-2 win.
By Maddie Lee
 