Boy, 14, shot in Chatham

A teenage boy was shot in the chest in Chatham on Sunday evening, police said.
The boy, 14, was near the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was shot in the chest about 6:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.
No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.
