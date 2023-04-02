The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 14, shot in Chatham

The boy, age 14, was in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was shot in chest, Chicago police said. He’s hospitalized in serious condition.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Boy, 14, shot in Chatham
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.

A teenage boy was shot in the chest in Chatham on Sunday evening, police said.

The boy, 14, was near the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was shot in the chest about 6:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Auto parts store manager fatally shoots gunman during robbery in Calumet Heights
Man stabbed to death in North Lawndale
Prosecutors seeking nearly 6-year prison sentence for downstate Jan. 6 rioter
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
The Latest
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.
Crime
Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park
A boy, 17, was among others shot in Humboldt Park on Sunday night. He was pronounced dead, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus in Moscow on March 30. The FSB, Russia’s top security agency, said Gershkovich was collecting information on an enterprise of the military-industrial complex.
Nation/World
Blinken calls on Russia to immediately free 2 detained Americans
The U.S. secretary of state asks his Russian counterpart to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, who are being held on espionage charges.
By Saji Mathai
 
IMG_1485.jpg
Chicago
‘Laughing But Serious’ event raises money to help first responders manage effects of stress
Speakers shared stories of adversity, while comedians delivered laughs to lighten the mood at an event sponsored by Authentic Revival Movement.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Creighton v San Diego State
Sports
San Diego State’s Dutcher took an extra-long route — starting at Illinois — to the Final Four
Few, if any, coaches in Final Four history paid their dues longer than the 63-year-old leader of the Aztecs.
By Steve Greenberg
 
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he leaves Trump International Golf Club in his motorcade, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: FLEV101
Nation/World
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Trump’s campaign announced he’ll make a speech Tuesday evening from Mar-a-Lago to project strength and defiance after he appears in court in New York on criminal charges.
By Jill Colvin | Associated Press and Colleen Long | Associated Press
 