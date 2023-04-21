Man, 63, accused of fatally stabbing driver who twice backed into his car

A 63-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing a driver who twice backed into his car earlier this month during a confrontation in the parking lot of a North Lawndale liquor store.

In court Tuesday, Cook County prosecutors said 35-year-old Nikita Hampton had finished shopping and gone back to his car when he reversed and struck Rosco Williams’ vehicle, which was parked on the street directly behind Hampton.

Williams was allegedly using an ATM machine in the store when a security guard alerted him that someone struck his car.

When Williams confronted Hampton, Hampton told Williams to “get away” from him, reversed and stuck Williams’ car for a second time, prosecutors said.

Williams opened the driver’s side door where Hampton was seated and stabbed him multiple times, according to prosecutors.

Hampton then drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, where he later died from stab wounds to his neck, head, armpit and hand, prosecutors said.

Rosco Williams Chicago police

Williams was allegedly recorded wearing a distinctive track suit and medallion in video taken by the store’s ATM machine, as well as surveillance cameras. The ATM camera also recorded some of the digits of Williams’ debit card, which match one later recovered from Williams’ wallet.

A recording taken by a witness also showed Williams walking away from Hampton’s car holding what appears to be a knife, prosecutors said.

Williams’ car was located later that night in Indiana, where evidence of blood was found on multiple areas inside and outside the vehicle, prosecutors said. DNA testing was still outstanding.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said his criminal history, which stretched back to the 1970s, includes convictions for second-degree murder, armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

“I think the provocation based on their proffer is pretty serious,” an assistant public defender for Williams told Judge Ortiz of Hampton twice striking Williams’ car. The attorney added that Williams was recently living in a nursing home in Bronzeville after suffering a seizure that left him partially paralyzed.

Ortiz ordered Williams held without bail and set his next hearing for May 10.