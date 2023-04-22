Man fatally shot inside Grand Crossing home

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon inside a home in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The 27-year-old was inside a home just after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 77th Street when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, police said, He was identified as John Hill by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
There was no one in custody
