Boy, 3, shot in Calumet Heights home

A 3-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon inside a Calumet Heights home on the South Side.
Chicago police reported the shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. and the boy was struck in the face while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue.
Additional details haven’t been released.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
