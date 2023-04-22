The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Boy, 3, shot in Calumet Heights home

The boy was inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 3-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon inside a Calumet Heights home on the South Side.

Chicago police reported the shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. and the boy was struck in the face while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

Additional details haven’t been released.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

