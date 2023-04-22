2 kids wounded in separate shootings at South Side homes

Two children were wounded in separate shootings Saturday at homes on the South Side.

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the face about 3:40 p.m. inside a residence in the Calumet Heights neighborhood’s 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Hours later, a 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were shot in a home about two miles away in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said.

They were inside the residence just after 5 p.m. with two other people when someone pulled out a gun and began firing, police said. The girl was shot in the arm and the man in the back.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police have not announced arrests in either case.

