The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 kids wounded in separate shootings at South Side homes

The first on Saturday left a 3-year-old boy wounded at a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. Hours later a a 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were shot at a home in Woodlawn.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 kids wounded in separate shootings at South Side homes
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Two children were wounded in separate shootings Saturday at homes on the South Side. 

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the face about 3:40 p.m. inside a residence in the Calumet Heights neighborhood’s 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said. 

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. 

Hours later, a 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were shot in a home about two miles away in the Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. 

They were inside the residence just after 5 p.m. with two other people when someone pulled out a gun and began firing, police said. The girl was shot in the arm and the man in the back. 

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police have not announced arrests in either case. 

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 3, wounded in shooting at Calumet Heights home
Two former Cook County assessor’s employees charged in bribery scheme
Man dies days after Humboldt Park shooting
Man fatally shot inside Grand Crossing home
Man shot and killed in South Chicago
Road worker killed in hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The Latest
Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1⁄3 innings Saturday against the Dodgers.
Cubs
Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski struggling with command of sweeper
The Dodgers swung at only five of the 22 sweepers he threw Saturday, missing only once.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the seventh inning Saturday against the Dodgers.
Cubs
Cubs can’t get big hit early, then watch Dodgers pull away late
Nico Hoerner continues his hot hitting at the top of the lineup, but the Cubs lose 9-4.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Boy, 3, wounded in shooting at Calumet Heights home
The boy was inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Australian TV presenter Barry Humphries performs on stage as Dame Edna at the London Palladium on Nov. 13, 2013. The Tony Award-winning comedian died on Saturday at the age of 89.
Entertainment and Culture
Oh no, Possums! Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies at 89
His death in a Sydney hospital, where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery, was confirmed by his family.
By ROD McGUIRK | ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Two employees in the Cook County Assessor’s Office have been charged in an alleged bribery scheme.
Crime
Two former Cook County assessor’s employees charged in bribery scheme
Golf outings totaling nearly $3,500 were exchanged for property tax reassessments that dropped the rates of two properties by about a combined $81,000, according to prosecutors.
By Violet Miller
 