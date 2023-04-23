Three men shot in Morgan Park

Three men were hurt in shooting Saturday night in Morgan Park, police said.
The men — ages 24, 37 and 38 — were standing outside in the 1300 block of West 111th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots then ran away, police said.
The three men were all taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where the 24-year-old was in serious condition, and the 37- and 38-year-olds were in good condition.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
