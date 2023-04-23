The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Three men shot in Morgan Park

The men were outside in the 1300 block of West 111th Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three men were hurt in shooting Saturday night in Morgan Park, police said.

The men — ages 24, 37 and 38 — were standing outside in the 1300 block of West 111th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots then ran away, police said.

The three men were all taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where the 24-year-old was in serious condition, and the 37- and 38-year-olds were in good condition.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Cheesy breadcrumbs made from stale bread add another layer of flavor and texture to this pasta with roasted tomatoes and arugula.
Recipes
Old bread is the star of this pasta with roasted tomatoes and cheesy breadcrumbs
Without stale bread, we wouldn’t have bread puddings, croutons, bread stuffings and breadcrumbs. An Italian panzanella salad without stale bread would be a mere tomato salad.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Len Goodman meets fans and signs copies of his book “Lost London: A Personal Journey” at Waterstones Bluewater on Oct. 10, 2013, in Greenhithe, England. Goodman died Saturday night at the age of 78.
Entertainment and Culture
Len Goodman, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, dies at 78
HIs agent said Goodman “passed away peacefully” on Saturday night. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer.
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Man found shot to death after crashing car in Forest Glen
The victim crashed in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man injured in River North armed robbery
The 63-year-old man was attacked in the 600 block of North State Street Sunday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two men were wounded in a Loop shooting Saturday morning as people flocked downtown for the annual St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing.
Crime
Boys, 4 and 9, hospitalized after Englewood home is set on fire
Firefighters responded to the home in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 