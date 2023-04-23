The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in Niles nightclub parking lot

Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. Sunday and found a man face down in the Miraj nightclub parking lot. A Northbrook man is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in Niles nightclub parking lot
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot of a nightclub in north suburban Niles, according to Niles police.

Just after 1 a.m., emergency responders found the man face down in the parking lot of the Miraj nightclub in the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The man, 22, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 25-year-old man from Northbrook was taken into custody, police said.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 2 children among 17 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Boy, 14, shot in Garfield Ridge
Three men shot in Morgan Park
2 kids wounded in separate shootings at South Side homes
Boy, 3, wounded in shooting at Calumet Heights home
Two former Cook County assessor’s employees charged in bribery scheme
The Latest
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.
Crime
1 killed, 2 children among 17 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Two children were wounded in separate shootings Saturday at homes on the South Side. A 3-year-old boy was shot in Calumet Heights and a 6-year-old girl was shot about two miles away in Woodlawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Morgan_Morse__Lisa_Helmi_Johanson__David_M._Lutken.jpg
Theater
Hugely talented trio makes music, airs family disputes in Northlight’s ‘Porch on Windy Hill’
Folk tunes played on an eclectic mix of guitars, violins, banjos and an erhu manage to polish kinfolks’ troubles into a rough beauty.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Woman dies in house fire in Dunning
A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead, according to fire officials. Two others declined treatment at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
The deal for No. 1 revisited: Could Ryan Poles have gotten more?
The No. 1 overall pick might be even more valuable now than in March. But it probably wasn’t worth the risk for Poles to wait. “When you include the player they got in DJ Moore, I don’t know that they would have been able to do better,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.
By Mark Potash
 
Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticized the NBA for being too political.
Bulls
Former Bulls coach Phil Jackson criticizes NBA as ‘catering’ and being too political
The Hall of Fame coach said that he hasn’t watched the NBA since the 2020 bubble season.
By USA Today Sports
 