Man found shot to death in Niles nightclub parking lot

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot of a nightclub in north suburban Niles, according to Niles police.

Just after 1 a.m., emergency responders found the man face down in the parking lot of the Miraj nightclub in the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The man, 22, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 25-year-old man from Northbrook was taken into custody, police said.

