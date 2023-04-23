Man found shot to death in Niles nightclub parking lot
Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. Sunday and found a man face down in the Miraj nightclub parking lot. A Northbrook man is in custody.
A man was found shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot of a nightclub in north suburban Niles, according to Niles police.
Just after 1 a.m., emergency responders found the man face down in the parking lot of the Miraj nightclub in the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue, police said.
The man, 22, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 25-year-old man from Northbrook was taken into custody, police said.
The Latest
Two children were wounded in separate shootings Saturday at homes on the South Side. A 3-year-old boy was shot in Calumet Heights and a 6-year-old girl was shot about two miles away in Woodlawn.
Folk tunes played on an eclectic mix of guitars, violins, banjos and an erhu manage to polish kinfolks’ troubles into a rough beauty.
A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead, according to fire officials. Two others declined treatment at the scene.
The No. 1 overall pick might be even more valuable now than in March. But it probably wasn’t worth the risk for Poles to wait. “When you include the player they got in DJ Moore, I don’t know that they would have been able to do better,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.
The Hall of Fame coach said that he hasn’t watched the NBA since the 2020 bubble season.