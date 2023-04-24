Man found shot to death after crashing car in Forest Glen

A person was found shot to death after crashing a car in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side early Monday.
The person was found in the driver’s seat of the car in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4:45 a.m., Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
