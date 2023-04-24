The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Man found shot to death after crashing car in Forest Glen

The victim crashed in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Sun-Times file

A person was found shot to death after crashing a car in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side early Monday.

The person was found in the driver’s seat of the car in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

