Man fatally shot in Austin

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
The 39-year-old was found by on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso by officers responding to a call of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Area detectives were investigating.
