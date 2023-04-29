The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Austin

Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man, 39, lying on the ground about 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the torso.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Austin
A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the West Side.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 39-year-old was found by on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso by officers responding to a call of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally stabbed during argument in Irving Park apartment
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard
Chicago Bulls College Prep students sent home after chemical irritant used during large fight
Noose found on tree at Naperville middle school
A year after he lost his mom and his home, 14-year-old shot dead in South Chicago. ‘He was a baby.’
Teen killed, another wounded in shooting involving stolen car on Near South Side
The Latest
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has six picks in Day 3 of the NFL Draft after trading down in the fourth round Saturday.
Bears
Bears trade down to acquire extra pick on Day 3
General manager Ryan Poles dealt the first pick of the fourth round (No. 103) to the Saints for a fourth-round pick (No. 115) and a fifth-round pick (No. 165). The Bears now have six picks Saturday to conclude the 2023 draft.
By Mark Potash
 
Carmine Bianco, WagerTalk’s Toronto-based soccer-betting ace, said the three-way option is the most frustrating choice because it’s not a zero-sum wager.
Soccer
Soccer draw a ‘wager buster’
Bet on it: With ties common in soccer, bettors face challenge of choosing moneyline
By Rob Miech
 
Kahleah Copper is the only member of the Sky’s starting five under contract for the 2023 season.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky open training camp with an 18-player roster, Kahleah Copper at the helm
With Astou Ndour-Fall opting out of the 2023 WNBA season and Li Yueru’s status up in the air, the Sky have added cap space and vacancies in the front court to fill.
By Annie Costabile
 
Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore makes a tackle against Indiana State in 2021.
Bears
Ten players the Bears could target on Day 3 of the draft
The Bears were on the clock all Friday night.
By Patrick Finley
 
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is unable to get the tag down on the Rays’ Brandon Lowe during yet another Sox loss.
White Sox
White Sox appear to be on the kind of losing streak from which there is no return
Yes, it’s still April and there’s a ton of baseball left. That’s the whole problem.
By Steve Greenberg
 