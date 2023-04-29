Man charged in Evanston beach slaying

A man has been charged in connection with a lakefront shooting earlier this month that left a man dead and two teens wounded at a beach in north suburban Evanston.

Jalen Murray, 20, faces murder and attempted murder charges in the fatal shooting of Jacquis Irby, 18, of Skokie, the evening of April 12 in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, according to Evanston police.

Two teens were also wounded in the shooting when Murray allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument.

Murray was denied bail during a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to court records.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is on-going.