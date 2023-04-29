Man charged in Evanston beach slaying

A man has been charged in connection with a lakefront shooting earlier this month that left a man dead and two teens wounded at a beach in north suburban Evanston.
Jalen Murray, 20, faces murder and attempted murder charges in the fatal shooting of Jacquis Irby, 18, of Skokie, the evening of April 12 in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, according to Evanston police.
Two teens were also wounded in the shooting when Murray allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument.
Murray was denied bail during a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to court records.
Police said their investigation into the shooting is on-going.
The Latest
What’s next for the Bears?
Scott knows that some critics view him as a one-dimensional speedster.
After the Bears had an NFL-low 20 sacks last season, GM Ryan Poles did not take any defensive ends with his 10 draft picks. He just had too many holes to fill. “You want to fix everything immediately, but it’s got to work the right way,” Poles said.
Kilian was charged with seven runs, 10 hits and two walks in 3 ⅓ innings.
After an offseason in which he was flush with cash and went into the draft with the No. 1 overall pick, Poles is confident the right personnel is in place. There’s enough there for Fields to make a leap. All that’s left is for him to do it.