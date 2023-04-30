The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Teen boy shot and killed in Douglas

The boy, approximately 15 or 16 years old, was shot in the chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen boy shot and killed in Douglas
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Sun-Times file

A teenaged boy is dead following a shooting in Douglas Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the boy, who was around 15 or 16 years old, in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue around 9:10 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was initially listed in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Video appears to contradict charge of battery filed against a Cook County Jail detainee
Shoplifter stabs Loop Target employee, leading to store closure
Man charged in Evanston beach killing
Man shot and killed in Austin
Man fatally shot in Austin
Man fatally stabbed during argument in Irving Park apartment
The Latest
The Wolf (Gavin Creel) sizes up Little Red Riding Hood (Katy Geraghty) in “Into the Woods.”
Theater
A marvelous, minimalist ‘Into the Woods’ puts focus on Sondheim’s music
The human-scale simplicity serves the story in beautifully sung and deeply felt touring production.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
Phillies_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Pedro Grifol irked by Luis Robert Jr. communication breakdown, not his work ethic
The White Sox manager said Robert was not in the lineup Sunday because of a tight hamstring, and wasn’t getting benched for not running out a first-inning grounder Saturday.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Guard.jpeg
News
Video appears to contradict charge of battery filed against a Cook County Jail detainee
In an Oct. 25 scuffle, a sergeant claimed a detainee in a wheelchair tried to break his wrist using handcuffs. Body cam videos don’t back that up.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Xavier Ramirez gets an Edgar haircut by barber Manny Urquizo at Empire Cutz in McKinley Park.
Lifestyles
The Edgar haircut is one more thing kids, parents disagree on
First popularized in border states such as California, New Mexico and Texas, the haircut became a viral meme on social media during the pandemic.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
IMG_0580_2.jpeg
Columnists
Books that pop out at you
The Newberry Library’s “Pop-Up Books through the Ages” exhibit resonates with technology today.
By Neil Steinberg
 