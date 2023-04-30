Teen boy shot and killed in Douglas

A teenaged boy is dead following a shooting in Douglas Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the boy, who was around 15 or 16 years old, in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue around 9:10 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was initially listed in serious condition and later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
