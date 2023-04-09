Girl, 15, fatally shot in car in Washington Heights

A girl was shot and killed inside a car early Sunday in Washington Heights on the South Side.
Demea Morris, 15, was found about 12:50 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street sitting in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
A man, 55, was crossing the street about 9:50 p.m. when a gray Jaguar sedan hit him and continued driving, police said.
The person, who was only identified as male, was struck around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
Blackhawks prospect updates: Ryder Rolston brings speed to Rockford while Landon Slaggert stays in college
Rolston and Slaggert, two Hawks forward prospects who finished their junior years at Notre Dame, made different decisions about when to turn pro. Plus, updates on Antti Saarela, Ilya Safonov, Jake Wise and Paul Ludwinski.
A suggestion on grilling chicken, an anniversary for the I&M Canal, a quote on swimming Chicago rivers and a note on female redwings are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
She makes up stories so bizarre, they’re cringe-worthy.