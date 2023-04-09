Girl, 15, fatally shot in car in Washington Heights

A girl was shot and killed inside a car early Sunday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Demea Morris, 15, was found about 12:50 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street sitting in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

