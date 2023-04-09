The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man dies more than a month after being shot in West Garfield Park

Jeffery Buren-Clinton, 25, was shot March 2 in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said. He died from his injuries April 7.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies more than a month after being shot in West Garfield Park
Crime scene tape

A man died after being shot Mar. 2, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man died more than a month after he was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Jeffery Buren-Clinton, 25, was shot March 2 in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

He died April 7 from complications of his gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Crossing
Girl, 15, fatally shot in car in Washington Heights
Pedestrian killed in Austin hit-and-run
Gunfire closes South Loop movie theater, 2 in custody
2 men shot dead in West Garfield Park
Chicago man who recorded himself inside Nancy Pelosi’s office convicted in Jan. 6 riot
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls finish off Detroit in season finale, and prep for play-in game
With the regular season in the books, the attention quickly turned to Toronto and the play-in game on Wednesday. It hasn’t gone great for the Bulls up north this season, but Alex Caruso & Co. expect that to change.
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_112655094.jpg
News
Easter egg hunt at new North Austin Center to be the first of many events for West Side church
Sunday’s egg hunt was the first major event held by Grace and Peace Church at the 150,000-square-foot center, which opened in February. Around 800 people attended.
By David Struett
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Crossing
About 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Timothy Taylor, 30, and a 24-year-old man were on the street in the 7000 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Luis Robert makes a sliding catch against the Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr., one of baseball’s best so far in 2023, gets a day off
“If you focus on Luis and his day, you realize these days are needed,” Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan defensive with Zach LaVine’s improvements
While LaVine will never be mistaken for a Jimmy Butler on the defensive side of the ball, he has made some subtle improvements in Year 9, helping Donovan guide the team to a top five rating.
By Joe Cowley
 