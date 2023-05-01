Two teens shot, wounded in New City

Two teenage boys were shot in New City on Monday evening, police said.

The incidents were reported 20 minutes apart and happened less than half a mile apart, but it wasn’t immediately clear if they were connected, according to Chicago police.

One boy, 16, was in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue about 7:11 p.m. when he was shot, according to Chicago police. Twenty minutes later, a 17-year old boy was shot after getting out of a parked car in the 1600 block of West 47th Street.

Both boys were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. The 16-year-old boy was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the older boy’s condition was unknown, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

