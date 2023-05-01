The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Two teens shot, wounded in New City

The boys, 17 and 16, were shot less than half a mile from one another about 20 minutes apart, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two teenage boys were shot in New City on Monday evening, police said.

The incidents were reported 20 minutes apart and happened less than half a mile apart, but it wasn’t immediately clear if they were connected, according to Chicago police.

One boy, 16, was in a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue about 7:11 p.m. when he was shot, according to Chicago police. Twenty minutes later, a 17-year old boy was shot after getting out of a parked car in the 1600 block of West 47th Street.

Both boys were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. The 16-year-old boy was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the older boy’s condition was unknown, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

