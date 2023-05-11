Man fatally shot in Oakland neighborhood

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 34, was outside in the 700 block of East 38th Place about 6:35 a.m. when someone got out of a red sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, and was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.