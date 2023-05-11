Man fatally shot in Oakland neighborhood

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.
The man, 34, was outside in the 700 block of East 38th Place about 6:35 a.m. when someone got out of a red sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest, and was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan — a Nike athlete — was forced to wear on the medal stand at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
About an hour earlier, another man was shot to death less than four miles away in the Oakland neighborhood.
Architecture critic Lee Bey asks: Do the changes give Chicago a winning hand?
The teen was arrested moments after the shooting in the 2100 block of East 71st Place on Tuesday, police said.
The Bears are scheduled to play eight regular season home games and nine road games.