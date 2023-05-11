Man fatally shot in Woodlawn home

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in a Woodlawn home on the South Side.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the 40-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 6100 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot to death less than four miles away in the Oakland neighborhood.

