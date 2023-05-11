The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Woodlawn home

About an hour earlier, another man was shot to death less than four miles away in the Oakland neighborhood.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Woodlawn home
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.

A man was fatally shot inside a home May 11, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in a Woodlawn home on the South Side.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the 40-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 6100 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot to death less than four miles away in the Oakland neighborhood.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Oakland neighborhood
14-year-old boy charged with fatal shooting in front of Subway in South Shore
Woman charged with Northwest Side bat attacks
What to know about Trump’s CNN town hall: Lies about election and abortion, attacks on accuser
N.Y. Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
Slain Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother will accept her graduate degree from Loyola University
The Latest
Michael Jordan’s medal ceremony jacket from the 1992 Olympics will be offered at auction by Sotheby’s.
Bulls
Michael Jordan’s ‘Dream Team’ Olympic jacket up for auction
The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan — a Nike athlete — was forced to wear on the medal stand at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Oakland neighborhood
The man, 34, was outside in the 700 block of East 38th Place about 6:35 a.m. Thursday when someone in a red sedan exited and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
796BF8EA_9178_4E81_804D_1882433539E4.jpeg
Columnists
City releases new renderings showing ‘evolved’ Bally’s casino design
Architecture critic Lee Bey asks: Do the changes give Chicago a winning hand?
By Lee Bey
 
A gavel.
Crime
14-year-old boy charged with fatal shooting in front of Subway in South Shore
The teen was arrested moments after the shooting in the 2100 block of East 71st Place on Tuesday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tight end Cole Kmet celebrates a touchdown in the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears schedule tracker: Full slate released Thursday
The Bears are scheduled to play eight regular season home games and nine road games.
By Patrick Finley
 