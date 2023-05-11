Man fatally shot in Woodlawn home

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in a Woodlawn home on the South Side.
Just after 7:30 a.m., the 40-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 6100 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
About an hour earlier, a man was shot to death less than four miles away in the Oakland neighborhood.
The Latest
The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan — a Nike athlete — was forced to wear on the medal stand at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
The man, 34, was outside in the 700 block of East 38th Place about 6:35 a.m. Thursday when someone in a red sedan exited and opened fire, Chicago police said.
Architecture critic Lee Bey asks: Do the changes give Chicago a winning hand?
The teen was arrested moments after the shooting in the 2100 block of East 71st Place on Tuesday, police said.
The Bears are scheduled to play eight regular season home games and nine road games.