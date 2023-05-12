The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
1 killed, 1 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

Two men, 26 and 43, were outside in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting May 12, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Two men, 26 and 43, were outside in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street about 12:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The older man was shot in the hip and was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported to be in good condition, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

