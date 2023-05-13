Man fatally shot in South Side apartment lobby

A man was killed Saturday in a shooting in the lobby of an apartment building near the Bronzeville neighborhood..

The 30-year-old was arguing with another man around 2:40 a.m. at the building in the 2700 block of South State Street when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left torso and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

