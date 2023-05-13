The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Man fatally shot in South Side apartment lobby

An argument between two men in the 2700 block of South State led to one pulling out a handgun and firing shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the 2700 block of South State Street.

A man was killed Saturday in a shooting in the lobby of an apartment building near the Bronzeville neighborhood..

The 30-year-old was arguing with another man around 2:40 a.m. at the building in the 2700 block of South State Street when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left torso and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

