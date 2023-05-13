Man fatally shot in South Side apartment lobby

A man was killed Saturday in a shooting in the lobby of an apartment building near the Bronzeville neighborhood..
The 30-year-old was arguing with another man around 2:40 a.m. at the building in the 2700 block of South State Street when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left torso and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Marcus Stroman can opt out after this season but would ‘love’ to remain a Cub for the rest of his career
Per sources, because of the nature of Stroman’s contract his camp and the Cubs opened preliminary extension talks this spring.
Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, was presented with her daughter’s master’s of jurisprudence during Saturday’s commencement at the Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
