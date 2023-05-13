Man fatally shot in West Pullman home

A man was shot to death inside a home Friday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The 21-year-old was inside a home in the 12000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone shot him in the chest about 4:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
