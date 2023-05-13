Man shot to death in Roseland home

A man was shot to death Saturday night inside a home in Roseland.
About 8:45 p.m., the man, believed to be in his 30s, was at a gathering in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue when he was shot multiple times, according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
