The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in Roseland home

The man was at a gathering Saturday in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in Roseland home
Sun_Times.png

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Saturday night inside a home in Roseland.

About 8:45 p.m., the man, believed to be in his 30s, was at a gathering in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue when he was shot multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 15, shot near United Center on Near West Side
Man, teen injured in Humboldt Park shooting
Teen killed, another wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Man killed, 16-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Man fatally shot in West Pullman home
Man fatally shot in South Side apartment lobby
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
Crime
Boy, 15, shot near United Center on Near West Side
The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Washington Boulevard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Man, teen injured in Humboldt Park shooting
They were walking into a residential building in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
Teen killed, another wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
The shooting happened Saturday night in the 6400 block of South King Drive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Astros_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. homers, drives in two runs in White Sox’ victory vs. Astros
Robert drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning to help the Sox snap a three-game losing streak.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Organizer Tawana Pope gets food Saturday during a Mother’s Day BBQ that provided meals for mothers experiencing homelessness in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
News
Mother’s Day BBQ provides food, clothing and reminder to unhoused moms that ‘you are not alone’
“My message to single moms is that you can find a way out, find your gift and you can do anything,” said LaSonya Alexander, founder of Moms Can Do It 2.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 