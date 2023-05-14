Woman dies days after being shot in Englewood
LaTonya Byrd, 41, was shot May 6 while riding in a car in the 1000 block of West 70th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but she died Thursday, officials said.
No one was in custody.
