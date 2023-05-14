The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman dies days after being shot in Englewood

LaTonya Byrd, 41, was shot May 6 while riding in a car in the 1000 block of West 70th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies days after being shot in Englewood
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.

A woman died days after she was shot May 6, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman died days after she was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

LaTonya Byrd, 41, was shot May 6 while riding in a car in the 1000 block of West 70th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but she died Thursday, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
Gunshot victim dies at Mount Sinai
3 wounded in River North crossfire
Man shot to death in Roseland home
Boy, 15, shot near United Center on Near West Side
Man, teen injured in Humboldt Park shooting
The Latest
Police investigators stand in the street near a house where three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023.
Crime
Chicago violence spills over to Los Angeles, where 3 linked to gangs are arrested in deadly shootings
‘One thing that can be said is that the violence that occurs in Chicago today is having an effect on all of us,’ said Jonathan L. Tippet, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.
By John Antczak | AP
 
This photo provided by Joey Santore shows a snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago River.
News
‘Chonkosaurus’ is Chicago’s very own giant snapping turtle
The turtle was spotted basking in the sun on the Chicago River last week by Chicagoan Joey Santore.
By Nyarai Khepra and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
2 children among 4 critically injured in Washington Park crash
About 11:50 a.m., paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5700 block of South State Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave.
Crime
Gunshot victim dies at Mount Sinai
The time and location of the shooting was not known.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Astros_White_Sox_Baseball__1_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox drop another series, lose 4-3 to Astros
The Sox fell back to 14 games below .500 despite home runs from Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger.
By Brian Sandalow
 